Waldorf, MD – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Thursday afternoon that they have put all of their ticket plans on sale. All ticket plan holders will be guaranteed admission to every game in their plan. Due to limited seating capacity, single-game ticket sales will be minimal.

Any tickets that remain after all ticket plans have been purchased will go on sale in April 2021.

The Blue Crabs are offering six ticket plans to fans for the 2021 season. Whether you are looking to attend every Blue Crabs game or just a few, whether you’re looking for a fun night out with your kids, or if you are 55 and over, the Blue Crabs have a ticket plan that accommodates your needs.

To view or purchase a Blue Crabs ticket plan, click here. The Blue Crabs’ home opener is on Friday, June 4th at 6:35 PM against the Long Island Ducks.

“Baseball is right around the corner, and we look forward to continuing as the hub for safe family fun in Southern Maryland,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

