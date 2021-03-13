Student actors at some of Charles County’s high schools are performing this spring in virtual/outdoor theatre productions.

La Plata High School is offering several productions. Student actors will present a virtual one-act show, “The Radio Play Disaster,” starting March 26. The production will be available on-demand for 24 hours through the Broadway on Demand platform. Interested viewers can contact Jennifer Joyner, La Plata theatre director, at jjoyner@ccboe.com for more information.

Next month, La Plata will host an outdoor play, “Fahrenheit 451,” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at the school. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, seating will be limited. Tickets will be on sale in early April at BookTix.com.

La Plata will also host an outdoor musical, “Something Rotten,” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at the school. Seating may be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets will be available for purchase on BookTix.com in early May.

Contact Joyner at jjoyner@ccboe.com for details about La Plata’s planned spring productions.

Henry E. Lackey High School is hosting a virtual play in May. Student actors will present the Music Theatre International’s “Disney’s High School Musical Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

Interested viewers can access tickets online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/47491. Tickets are free but viewers will be prompted to pay a $3 streaming fee. Ticket holders will receive a link to watch the show after purchase. Each ticket is good for one streaming device. CCPS staff members can email Austin Gore, Lackey theatre arts director, at rgore@ccboe.com for a ticket without the streaming fee. Any additional monies paid at the time of ticket purchase will be donated to the Lackey theatre department. Donations can also be sent by check to Henry E. Lackey High School, 3000 Chicamuxen Road, Indian Head, MD 20640.

Westlake High School is hosting a virtual play next month. Student actors will present “Fame the Musical Jr.” on April 30 and May 1. Performance time for both dates is 7 p.m. Interested viewers can purchase tickets for $3 at www.westlaketheatre.org. The virtual stream begins at 7 p.m. both nights. CCPS staff can receive one free ticket by emailing Jackson Long, Westlake theatre arts teacher, at jlong@ccboe.com.

Additional virtual play information will be posted to the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website at ccboe.com and on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Find us on Facebook at Charles County Public Schools and @ccps on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...