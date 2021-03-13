Calvert unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chopticon in a 36-0 shutout in a Maryland high school football matchup.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

The Cavaliers’ offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Calvert a 12-0 lead over Chopticon.

