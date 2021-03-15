The Board of Education at its March 9 meeting recognized two annual Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) resolutions. The resolutions highlight Month of the Young Child and National Student Leadership Week. The Board votes annually to accept resolutions.

CCPS celebrates Month of the Young Child annually in April. The national theme is Celebrating Our Youngest Learners. Month of the Young Child theme emphasizes that all children, regardless of their background, should be prepared and ready to learn when they start school. Board of Education Member Elizabeth Brown read the resolution on behalf of the Board.

CCPS recognizes National Student Leadership Week in 2021 as April 18-24. National Student Leadership Week honors students who demonstrate exceptional leadership skills through their participation in academic and community activities. These activities include student government, academic and fine arts clubs, athletics, vocational clubs and other organized events. Board of Education Student Member Ian Herd read the resolution on behalf of the Board.

