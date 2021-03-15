UPDATE March 15, 2021: Craig Langrall, 41, of Tracy’s Landing, MD, was sentenced on March 12, 2021, to 10 years incarceration, with all but 6 months suspended, for the crime of Felony Theft over $25,000. Judge Mark S. Chandlee also required Mr. Langrall to complete 5 years of probation.

Langrall was a practicing attorney in Calvert County when he was hired by the victim in 2015 to provide legal representation in a family law matter. During the course of that representation, Langrall embezzled $40,000 from the victim, which he used for personal expenses.

At the hearing on March 12, Mr. Langrall apologized to the victim, who was present in the courtroom. As part of the sentencing, the State confirmed that Langrall had repaid the $40,000. Nevertheless, the State argued that the crime represented a serious breach of trust and warranted a period of incarceration. Judge Chandlee agreed and required Mr. Langrall to serve 6 months at the Calvert County Detention Center.

Calvert County State’s Attorney, Robert Harvey, wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney, Benjamin G. Lerner, for his handling of this case.

Mr. Langrall has been disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals and is no longer allowed to practice law.

On January 25, 2021, Craig Langrall, age 41, of Tracy’s Landing, Maryland, entered a guilty plea in the Circuit Court for Calvert County to a felony theft scheme over $25,000. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a $15,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 12, 2021.

Langrall was a practicing attorney in Calvert County and was hired by the victim to represent him in a family law matter. In the course of the legal representation, Langrall received a check that was payable to the victim and deposited the check into Langrall’s client trust fund. However, instead of holding the funds in the account for his client’s use, Langrall, over the course of several months, spent the entire $40,000 on personal items.

When the victim requested the funds, Langrall was unable to provide the money. After the victim made numerous attempts to recoup his money, a referral to the State’s Attorney’s Office was made, and the investigation and criminal prosecution was initiated. Langrall was also disbarred by the Maryland Court of Appeals.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney, Benjamin G. Lerner.

Like this: Like Loading...