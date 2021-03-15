ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swimming team (0-1) hosted the Southern Virginia University Knights (5-1) on Saturday (Mar. 13) afternoon in their season opener. The Seahawks fell to the Knights 136-31.

St. Mary’s College – 31, Southern Virginia – 136



How It Happened

The Seahawks did not win an event in the meet but started off with a second-place finish in the 200 Yard Medley Relay. The tandem of Jack Kennedy , Anri Cifuentes Robinson , Nate Donoghue , and Sam Shenot finished with a time of 1:45.22. Next, Sebastian Ludwig swam a time of 18:10.81 in the 1650 Yard Freestyle for second place.

In event 18, Kennedy finished second with a time of 5:17.59 in the 500 Yard Freestyle. St. Mary's College concluded the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 yard Freestyle Relay. The team of Donoghue, Shenot, Ludwig, and Kennedy swam a time of 1:34.87.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 20 vs. Washington College (Virtual) | 10 AM | The Aquatics Center at the MPOBARC

