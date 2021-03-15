Great news, Hawks fans! Region XX has just approved allowing spectators at Region XX sporting events! This includes tomorrow’s home baseball doubleheader against CCBC Dundalk!

The decision remains with each Region XX school whether they will allow spectators or not. Before travelling to another school for a game, check their schedule to ensure they are allowing spectators.

For tomorrow’s baseball game, spectators must obey the following guidelines:

Please complete this form before coming to campus each game. Have it ready to show in case requested.

https://ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/app-assessment-form

Spectators will only be permitted on the fence line down the first base/right field line and beyond the right field corner fencing.

Spectators are not allowed in the bleachers behind home plate or anywhere between both dugouts.

Spectators are still required to follow health and safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing of face masks.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, stay home. Livestreams will be available.

If spectators are not following these requirements, they may be asked to leave.

