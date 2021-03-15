NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team (0-2, 0-1) traveled to Christopher Newport University (2-1, 1-0) this afternoon (Mar. 13) for the second match of the season. The Captains walked away victorious with a final score of 9-0.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Christopher Newport – 9

Doubles

Stephen Alam and Nick Rohr were the first seed when facing the Captains in doubles, Christopher Newport swept the Seahawks 0-8. Next up was Kier Nacua and Sam Sheats . They fell to the Captains, 0-8.

Finally, Keawe Shephard Johnson and Liam Pratt took the court and ended their match with a final score of 8-1.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

The Seahawks also couldn’t find a victory on singles. Rohr fell in No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0). At the No. 2 spot, Sheats dropped his match 6-0, 6-2. Nacua was in the three spot and was blanked 6-0, 6-0. Shepher Johnson also fell at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-2. At No. 5 singles, Liam Pratt dropped his match 6-1, 6-1. Lastly, Justin Karolyi lost his No. 6 singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Up Next for the Seahawks

March 27 vs. Salisbury University | 1:00 PM | Somerset Tennis Complex

