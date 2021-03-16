Waldorf, MD – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on their first player signings of the 2021 season on Tuesday afternoon, re-signing Kent Blackstone and Josh McAdams. The Blue Crabs will hold an introductory press conference for Blackstone and McAdams on Wednesday, March 17th at 12:00PM, fans and media are invited to join.

The 2021 Blue Crabs signings begin with two staples from the 2019 season. Both Kent Blackstone and Josh McAdams proved their worth in limited opportunities to begin the 2019 season, and became mainstays in the lineup by year-end.

Blackstone began the season primarily in a pinch running role, but took advantage of every opportunity he was given. In his second start of the season, he went 2-4 with three runs batted in, a home run, and a double in 6-5 Blue Crabs victory. Within a month, Blackstone would be the everyday leadoff man for the Blue Crabs and a defensive star at second base.

“I can’t wait to come back home to the Blue Crabs. We have a great group of guys coming in and look to carry over our second half success from 2019 and bring a championship to Southern Maryland,” Blackstone, a native of Northern Virginia said of his re-signing.

After scarce playing time to begin the 2019 season, Josh McAdams also excelled his way into an everyday role with the Blue Crabs in 2019. McAdams is the ultimate utility player, at times playing over three positions in a single game. In addition to being the Blue Crabs bullpen catcher in 2019, and even occasionally appearing in a relief pitching role, McAdams’ versatility and offensive success gave Blue Crabs Manager Stan Cliburn no choice but to find a way to get the Georgia native into the lineup every day. Even with the variety of roles, McAdams had the highest batting average on the Blue Crabs in 2019, and posted a 1.54 ERA in just under 12 innings pitched.

“I’m extremely excited to get back to Southern Maryland and looking forward to trying to bring a championship to Waldorf,” McAdams said.

