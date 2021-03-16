The Carson Scholars Fund (CSF) is pleased to announce that six students in Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) have been named first-time Carson Scholars. In addition, nine CCPS students are repeat winners.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “The annual recognition of our Carson Scholars highlights their academic achievements and dedication to serving their communities. We are very proud of them all.”

The first-time winners are:

Scholar Grade School James Johnson 5 Windy Hill Elementary School Brianna Jones 5 Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus Alison LaBrutte 5 Beach Elementary School Elijah Law 4 St. Leonard Elementary School Elizabeth Setzfand 5 Mt. Harmony Elementary School Donovan McClanahan Stone 6 Windy Hill Middle School

The repeat winners are:

Scholar Grade School # of times won Sara Bevard 9 Calvert High School 5 Alycia Council 9 Calvert High School 3 Emma Cox 11 Huntingtown High School 2 Molly Galdieri 9 Huntingtown High School 5 Koy Greenwell 11 Huntingtown High School 6 Nevaeh Martin 10 Calvert High School 6 Hayley Spicknall 9 Calvert High School 6 Ashley Whicher 12 Calvert High School 8 Kyle Wojciechowski 11 Calvert High School 8

Carson Scholars are individuals in grades 4-11 who display outstanding academic achievement (at least a 3.75 GPA) and humanitarian qualities. According to the CSF, they are “students who excel academically and selflessly give of themselves, their time, and their talents to others.”

The CSF reports that, after 25 years of recognizing and rewarding students in grades 4-11 who embrace high levels of academic achievement and community service, the organization is thrilled to award its 10,000th $1,000 scholarship this year.

The 2021 Carson Scholars will be honored and recognized at festivities this fall.

