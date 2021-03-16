The Carson Scholars Fund (CSF) is pleased to announce that six students in Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) have been named first-time Carson Scholars. In addition, nine CCPS students are repeat winners.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “The annual recognition of our Carson Scholars highlights their academic achievements and dedication to serving their communities. We are very proud of them all.”

The first-time winners are:

ScholarGradeSchool
James Johnson5Windy Hill Elementary School
Brianna Jones5Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus
Alison LaBrutte5Beach Elementary School
Elijah Law4St. Leonard Elementary School
Elizabeth Setzfand5Mt. Harmony Elementary School
Donovan McClanahan Stone6Windy Hill Middle School

The repeat winners are:

ScholarGradeSchool# of times won
Sara Bevard9Calvert High School5
Alycia Council9Calvert High School3
Emma Cox11Huntingtown High School2
Molly Galdieri9Huntingtown High School5
Koy Greenwell11Huntingtown High School6
Nevaeh Martin10Calvert High School6
Hayley Spicknall9Calvert High School6
Ashley Whicher12Calvert High School8
Kyle Wojciechowski11Calvert High School8

Carson Scholars are individuals in grades 4-11 who display outstanding academic achievement (at least a 3.75 GPA) and humanitarian qualities. According to the CSF, they are “students who excel academically and selflessly give of themselves, their time, and their talents to others.”

The CSF reports that, after 25 years of recognizing and rewarding students in grades 4-11 who embrace high levels of academic achievement and community service, the organization is thrilled to award its 10,000th $1,000 scholarship this year.

The 2021 Carson Scholars will be honored and recognized at festivities this fall.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply