LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 16, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has expanded the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:

  • St. Mary’s County residents aged 16 and older with qualifying medical conditions (requires written verification of eligibility from a health care provider, such as a letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment)
    • Current cancer
    • Chronic kidney disease
    • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
    • Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (does not include high blood pressure by itself)
    • Solid organ transplant recipients
    • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
    • Pregnancy
    • Sickle cell disease
    • Diabetes
  • Those who currently work in St. Mary’s County or are a St. Mary’s County resident working in another jurisdiction in one of the following occupational groups (requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment):
    • Transportation (e.g. taxi/rideshare services, auto rentals, auto repair, etc.)
    • Foodservice (community food and beverage services, special food services, restaurants)
    • Critical utilities (energy – electricity, oil, gas, solar, nuclear; gasoline stations, fuel dealers, etc.; mining; water and wastewater management)
    • News media
    • Legal services involving in-person courtroom work (including parole/probation, mediation services, prosecution/defense)

Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.

Visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine for more information, to complete a prescreening, and to register for a vaccination appointment if eligible. Appointments are currently available for this week, including clinics for the Pfizer vaccine (the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for 16-17-year-olds). Appointment times are expected to fill quickly due to expanded eligibility.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330. 

