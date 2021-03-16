LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 16, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has expanded the eligibility criteria for local SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include:
- St. Mary’s County residents aged 16 and older with qualifying medical conditions (requires written verification of eligibility from a health care provider, such as a letter or medical record brought to vaccine appointment)
- Current cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (does not include high blood pressure by itself)
- Solid organ transplant recipients
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Diabetes
- Those who currently work in St. Mary’s County or are a St. Mary’s County resident working in another jurisdiction in one of the following occupational groups (requires documentation to verify occupational eligibility brought to vaccine appointment):
- Transportation (e.g. taxi/rideshare services, auto rentals, auto repair, etc.)
- Foodservice (community food and beverage services, special food services, restaurants)
- Critical utilities (energy – electricity, oil, gas, solar, nuclear; gasoline stations, fuel dealers, etc.; mining; water and wastewater management)
- News media
- Legal services involving in-person courtroom work (including parole/probation, mediation services, prosecution/defense)
Medical conditions and occupational categories may be added to Phase 2 or clarified at a later date upon state guidance.
Eligible individuals are encouraged to review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment.
Visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine for more information, to complete a prescreening, and to register for a vaccination appointment if eligible. Appointments are currently available for this week, including clinics for the Pfizer vaccine (the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for 16-17-year-olds). Appointment times are expected to fill quickly due to expanded eligibility.
