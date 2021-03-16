ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team hosted the Frostburg State University Bobcats in an exhibition match on Sunday (Mar. 14) afternoon. The Seahawks cruised to a 2-0 victory over the Bobcats.

St. Mary’s College – 2, Frostburg State University – 0

How It Happened

Although it didn’t reflect on the scoreboard, the Seahawks dominated most of the game and held possession in their offensive end for the majority of the contest. St. Mary’s College didn’t find the back of the cage in the first stanza, but fired off five shots compared to the Bobcats zero. Additionally, the Seahawks held the advantage in penalty corners 2-1.

In the second quarter, the Seahawks found the back of the cage in the 24th minute with a goal from Celina Kaufman . Meghan Ronan sent a well-placed feed in front of the cage for the assist. Once again, the Seahawks held the advantage in shots 3-0. St. Mary’s College headed into halftime leading 1-0.

. sent a well-placed feed in front of the cage for the assist. Once again, the Seahawks held the advantage in shots 3-0. St. Mary’s College headed into halftime leading 1-0. The Seahawks wasted little time to extend their lead to two with a goal from Hannah Dietrich in the 32nd minute. Kaufman was credited with the assist. St. Mary’s College put a barrage of shots on during the third quarter and held a 9-0 advantage in the category.

in the 32nd minute. Kaufman was credited with the assist. St. Mary’s College put a barrage of shots on during the third quarter and held a 9-0 advantage in the category. The fourth quarter was scoreless, but the Bobcats managed to tally their only two shots in the game during the stanza.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

As mentioned, Kaufman and Dietrich led the Seahawks with one goal each. Kaufman also led the Seahawks five shots and three on goal. In goal, Meaghan Collins earned the win and collected two saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 18 at Neumann | 7 PM

Like this: Like Loading...