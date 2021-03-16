WARNING GRAPHIC MEDIA ATTACHED

UPDATE March 16, 2021: On Monday, March 8, 2021, four individuals pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime in connection with the August 9, 2020, vandalism incident at Calvert High School. Augustine Aufderheide, 19, of Prince Frederick, Cade Meredith, 19, of Saint Leonard, Anthony Sellers, 19, of Saint Leonard, and Kyle Hill, 19, of Prince Frederick, admitted to spray painting racial slurs on the school football field and several outbuildings.

They each were sentenced to serve 3 years imprisonment, suspended to 5 days at the Calvert County Detention Center, followed by 3 years of probation. As conditions of probation, they must pay restitution, complete 150 hours of community service, and complete racial sensitivity training.

A fifth defendant, Andrew Edge, 19, of Huntingtown entered a similar plea on March 12, 2021, and received the same sentence.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to thank Assistant State’s Attorney, Kyle B. Tores, as well as investigators from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, for their handling of the case.

UPDATE 8/12/2020 via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office:

Five individuals have been officially charged in the recent Calvert High School graffiti and malicious destruction of property case from Aug. 9, 2020.

Charged in the care are: Kyle Edward Hill age 18, Andrew Matthew Edge age 18, Cade Allen Meredith age 18, Augustine Robert Aufderheide age 18, and Anthony Joseph Sellers III age 18.

All five individuals have been charged with two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1000 and one count of 4th Degree Burglary.

Kyle Edward Hill age 18

Anthony Joseph Sellers III age 18

Andrew Matthew Edge age 18

Augustine Robert Aufderheide age 18

Cade Allen Meredith age 18

UPDATE August 11, 2020: On Sunday, August 9, shortly before 5 p.m. Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of vandalism/malicious destruction of property to the football field and clubhouse at Calvert High School located at 520 Fox Run Blvd. in Prince Frederick, MD.

The preliminary investigation revealed a racial slur had been spray-painted onto the football field, an outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged, and other areas of the school campus were vandalized with graffiti.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau quickly identified five 18-year-old male suspects. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to please contact Det. D. Naughton at Dean.Naughton@calvertcountymd.gov.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stands against racism and hate speech. “These actions are unacceptable anywhere, especially in our community. The actions of these perpetrators do not represent our community’s values and I fully condemn this vile and abhorrent act and will see that the individuals responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will do whatever it takes to help ensure that people feel safe and welcome in our community.” – Sheriff Mike Evans

Prince Frederick, MD- On Sunday evening, the Calvert County Peaceful Resistance in Southern Maryland (PRISM) Facebook page posted photos of racists words spray-painted onto the field on Calvert High School.

According to the Facebook post, the culprit(s) and the motive is unknown but is believed to be in response to a picture of Calvert High’s Coach Sneade supporting the school’s new Black Principal.

In a press release from the Calvert County Public School Supervisor of Accountability Catherine Page, it states the graffiti was discovered on August 9 by individuals exercising on the athletic fields. In addition, an outdoor classroom was broken into and damaged, and other areas of the school campus were vandalized with graffiti.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We are sad and angry that these racist messages occurred on school grounds. This racist language hurts the school system and the Calvert County community. Calvert County Public Schools promotes an anti-racist environment and denounces hate and discrimination.”

Law enforcement officials estimate that the vandalism was perpetrated during the night of August 8.

Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr released this statement this morning,” Over the weekend, racist graffiti was painted onto the Calvert High School field. The actions of the perpetrators do not represent our community and I wholeheartedly condemn this heinous act and call on all elected officials and community leaders to join together in this condemnation. I am calling on local and state law enforcement officials to use every resource at their disposal to bring those responsible to justice and to provide that these individuals are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Racism has no place in our community and we must continue to fight to ensure that it is never acceptable.“

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kristen Leitch says in an email response to The Chronicle that” Sheriff Mike Evans and deputies are investigating all avenues of this crime, and there are no new updates at this time.” If you have any information regarding this incident you can contact Detective D. Naughton at D.Naughton@calvertcountymd.gov.

Editors note: This article has been updated to reflect statements issued by various organizations involved and to correct the statement of the graffiti being burned into the field. A statement earlier in the day reflected it being burned whereas the school’s release says spray-painted. The headline has also been rewritten due to this being not only on the field, but also in another part of the school.

