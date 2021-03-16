Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School was recently named one of six national winners of Beanstack’s 2021 Winter Reading Challenge.

The school’s media specialist, Jacob Gerding, played a key role in encouraging students and staff to log their reading in Beanstack. As winners, Higdon will receive a set of 50 books from Simon & Schuster and a virtual visit from an author. Beanstack is a tool to help students, educators, librarians, and families read more by creating, promoting, participating in, and gaining insights from reading challenges.

Students can earn virtual badges, tickets for drawings, and real-world prizes by keeping track of their reading. Readers can also post book reviews and keep track of activities they complete along the way.

