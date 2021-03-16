ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team hosted the Stevenson University Mustangs on Sunday afternoon (Mar. 14) in an exhibition match. The Seahawks and Mustangs played to a 1-1 draw.

St. Mary’s College – 1, Stevenson University – 1

How It Happened

The first half of the action was evenly contested between the Seahawks and Mustangs. Stevenson held the slight edge in shots (7-6) and corner kicks (3-2). The Mustangs were deep in their offensive end and drew a foul, which resulted in a penalty kick. Next, Alex Morales from Stevenson capitalized on the opportunity to put the Mustangs up 1-0 in the 43rd minute.

The Seahawks picked up the pace in the second half and fired off six shots compared to the Mustangs two. Stevenson held the edge in corner kicks with three compared to the Seahawks one. In the 71st minute, Isaac Ekobo found space in the Mustang defense and ripped a shot for a score, evening the game up at 1-1.

found space in the Mustang defense and ripped a shot for a score, evening the game up at 1-1. Due to the contest being an exhibition, the Seahawks and Mustangs called the game after regular time which resulted in a draw. St. Mary’s College and Stevenson played an extra 20 unofficial minutes to wrap up the competition.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

As mentioned, Ekobo led the Seahawks with one goal and also recorded a team-best four shots. Roshawn Panton followed with three shots, respectively. Matthew Kopsidas played all 90 minutes in goal and collected two saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 16 at Wesley (Exhibition) | 6:15 PM | Drass Field at Scott D. Miller Stadium

