St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy presents award-winning journalist Kavitha Cardoza for her virtual talk titled, “Undocumented Children in Public Schools: Trauma and the Compounded Loss of Language, Culture and Social Status on Life Outcomes,” on March 24, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Register for the event at: http://bit.ly/kavithacardoza.

Cardoza will discuss the plight of hundreds of thousands of children that have entered the U.S., mostly from Central America, since 2013. She notes that much attention has focused on their time in detention centers, with little known about their lives after they are released and go to live with family members across the country.

Cardoza is an award-winning journalist covering education, children and poverty. Her stories have appeared on NPR, BBC World News America, PBS NewsHour, The Hechinger Report, Atlantic.com and The Washington Post among others. She has received multiple national awards for her work, including the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) and the Education Writers Association.

The Center for the Study of Democracy, in association with Historic St. Mary’s City, explores contemporary and historical issues associated with the ideas of democracy, liberty, and justice in national and international contexts. It supports research that enhances understanding of liberal democracy and its critics. CSD facilitates activities that strengthen democracy and the rule of law; enhance security and individual freedoms; invigorate the civil society; encourage free enterprise; and increase economic, environmental, educational and cultural equity.

