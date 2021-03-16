GRAND LAKE, Colo. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team moved up four spots to No. 21 in the latest Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Division III Coaches Poll this week. The Seahawks were ranked 25th in last week’s poll.

The Seahawks are currently 2-1 and wrapped up last week with a 1-1 record. The Seahawks defeated the now 25th ranked Lynchburg Hornets on Mar. 10 16-12 and dropped a tight contest to No. 5 Salisbury 14-10 on Mar. 13.

Franklin & Marshall took over the top spot in this week’s Division III Coaches Poll collecting 20 of 25 first-place votes. Tufts, Washington and Lee (2-0), Gettysburg, and Salisbury (4-0) all moved up a spot to round out the top five. Middlebury College, last week’s top-team, and Bowdoin College (last weeks No. 12) withdrew from consideration for the poll due to COVID-19 impacts on rosters and competition schedules. Lynchburg (3-1) is the only new entrant to this week’s poll, checking in at No. 25. To view the full rankings this week, click here.

The Seahawk women’s lacrosse team will be back in action on Saturday, Mar. 20 when they host Randolph-Macon at 2 PM.

