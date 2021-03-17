DOVER, Del. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team traveled to Wesley College for an exhibition match on Tuesday (Mar. 16) evening against the Wesley College Wolverines. The Seahawks earned a dominant 5-1 victory over the Wolverines.

St. Mary’s College – 5, Wesley College – 1

*Stats were not recorded for the game

How It Happened

Roshawn Panton scored the first goal unassisted for the Seahawks. Next, Isaac Ekobo found the back of the net from an assist from Zack Glime . Panton tallied the third goal for the Seahawks and his second of the evening off a well-placed feed from Jason Caro .

Panton continued his stellar performance by notching the Seahawks fourth goal of the contest. Caro was once again credited with the assist.

Owen Smith recorded the Seahawks fifth and final goal of the contest for the 5-1 victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Panton led the Seahawks with three goals, while Caro recorded a team-best two assists.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 20 vs. Washington College (Exhibition) | 7 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

