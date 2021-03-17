ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (2-2) hosted the Marymount University Saints (1-1) on Tuesday (Mar. 16) evening in their home opener. The Seahawks used a fourth-quarter surge to best Marymount 15-9.

St. Mary’s College – 15, Marymount University – 9

How It Happened

The first quarter was a defensive battle with both teams only totaling one goal apiece. Marymount tallied the first score of the game and the Seahawks responded with a goal from Jude Brown .

The first quarter was a defensive battle with both teams only totaling one goal apiece. Marymount tallied the first score of the game and the Seahawks responded with a goal from Jude Brown. Both offenses found their rhythm in the second stanza. The Seahawks opened up the scoring when Jeremiah Clemmer ripped a shot past the Marymount goalkeeper to grab a 2-1 lead. However, the Saints responded with a three-goal run to capture a 4-2 advantage. St. Mary's College and Marymount traded goals in the next 10 minutes of action and played to a 6-4 score in favor of the Saints. With a short time remaining in the half, the Seahawks finished strong with back-to-back goals to even the game at 6-6. Dominic Venanzi and Clemmer found the back of the cage to end the half.

Both defensive units stepped up in the third quarter by holding each offense to just two goals each. The Seahawks wasted little time to score when Brown found the back of the net off a fast break just nine seconds into the third frame. Mitch Boudreau won the faceoff, stormed down the field, and found Brown for the assist. Clemmer followed the score with a goal of his own to extend the Seahawk lead to 8-6. Next, the Saints responded by notching the final two goals of the third quarter to bring the score to 8-8 heading into the final frame.

The last quarter was dominated by the Seahawks as they scored seven goals compared to the Saints one. Jack Brocato and Abe Hubbard tallied back-to-back goals to give the Seahawks a slim 10-8 lead. Marymount responded with a goal at the 11:23 mark for their final score of the contest. From there, the Seahawks pulled away from the Saints with a five goal run to end the game. Claffee scored twice during the run, while Hubbard, Venanzi, and Brown recorded one goal each.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Claffee led the Seahawks with a team-high five points, recording three goals and two assists. Brown followed with four points, tallying three goals and one assist.

Brocato led the Seahawks with two caused turnovers, while Boudreau scooped up a team-best six ground balls. DJ Walker and Kyrle Preis split time in goal this evening. Walker collected seven saves and Preis totaled three, respectively. Preis earned the victory in cage.

and split time in goal this evening. Walker collected seven saves and Preis totaled three, respectively. Preis earned the victory in cage. Troy Tangolics led the Saints with three points on the evening.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 19 vs. Colorado College | 3 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

