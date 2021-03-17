ANNAPOLIS, Md. (March 15, 2021) – Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced that his office has processed more than one million tax returns since the tax filing season began February 12. Despite the later start to the tax season and the additional complexity of simultaneously implementing the RELIEF Act, the agency has processed more returns this year than at the same point in last year’s tax season.

The one-millionth return was submitted by an Anne Arundel County tax filer. As of Monday morning, 1,056,729 returns have been processed with more than $700 million in refunds issued to more than 750,000 taxpayers. Comptroller Franchot urges Marylanders to electronically file, as it’s the most secure and efficient way to submit a tax return. Most Marylanders who file electronically receive their state refunds in less than three business days.

“This tax-filing season has presented many challenges with the very late start date, the RELIEF Act legislation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Still, our agency has stepped up to the plate for Marylanders with the same goal: respect the taxpayers, respond to taxpayers and get results for taxpayers.”

Last week, the Comptroller extended the filing deadline for 2020 state income tax returns by three months to July 15, 2021. The extension applies to individual, pass-through, fiduciary, and corporate income tax returns. No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by the new deadline.

Federal returns must be filed by the traditional April 15, 2021 date. If the IRS changes the deadline or other tax filing due dates, the Comptroller’s Office will communicate that information.

Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed more than 3.2 million returns and disbursed $3 billion in refunds. In 2020, the agency detected and blocked more than 17,000 fraudulent tax returns and withheld $21.6 million in fraudulent refunds. Of the total returns received, 88 percent were filed electronically.

Marylanders can electronically file their state tax returns through the state’s free iFile system, which can be accessed online at www.marylandtaxes.gov. A list of other approved vendors to file electronically can also be found on the website.

The agency urges filers to consult our blocked tax preparers list prior to turning over any personally identifiable information to a third party.

Free state tax assistance is available through all of the Comptroller’s 12 taxpayer service offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 protocol, virtual appointments can be made at www.marylandtaxes.gov. For more information on any tax-related matter, call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1- 800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.

