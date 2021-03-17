LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners’ first order of business was to convene as the Board of Health to hear a COVID-19 update from St. Mary’s County Health Officer, Dr. Meenakshi Brewster. The update included details on new St. Mary’s County Health Department vaccine eligible groups. The Board of Health also heard about the new transportation agreement that provides public transportation to vaccine appointments. Transportation is provided through a cooperative agreement between the Health Department and St. Mary’s County Government and the Department of Public Works & Transportation.

The Commissioners recognized National Social Work Month and Equal Pay Day with Proclamations.

The Commissioners tabled a decision on a request from the Department of Land Use & Growth Management to adopt the Official Zoning Maps with the new Critical Area Boundary line required by HB 1253 pending additional input from the Critical Area Commission.

David Weiskopf, County Attorney, gave the Commissioners his weekly update on various legislative proposals that are pending at the Maryland General Assembly.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation had four items on the Commissioners agenda. The first item was a request for a budget amendment to make repairs to the protective cover of the St. Andrews Landfill. The cover was damaged during a recent tropical storm. The Commissioners approved the $585,000 request.

The Commissioners then approved the FY2022 Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Priority letter outlining transportation projects. Included in the letter are St. Mary’s County transportation priority requests for an MD Route 4 Merge Lane Extension to North End of South Patuxent Beach Road, a request that project design and right of way acquisition be expedited for MD Route 5, from MD Route 246 (Great Mills Road) to MD Route 249 (Piney Point Road, funding for MD Route 5 (Point Lookout Road) from MD Route 4 (St. Andrews Church Road) to Moll Dyer Road and the completion of repairs and the reopening of MD 6 New Market Road Bridge over Persimmon Creek. The Commissioners approved an amended letter to be sent to MDOT Secretary Slater.

A grant application request for an FY2022 St. Mary’s Transit System Annual Transportation Grant Application to the Maryland Transit Administration in the amount of $2,672,816 for operating and capital programs were approved by the Commissioners.

The Commissioners approved an option contract for an easement acquisition for construction on the FDR Boulevard Phase 3A project.

The final agenda item was a request from the Department of Finance to authorizing the sale and issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $30 million to fund previously approved capital projects. The Commissioners unanimously approved the request.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

