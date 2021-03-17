Leonardtown, MD- St. Mary’s Ryken earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for expanding young women’s access to AP Computer Science Principles for the 2019-20 school year. Mr. Marcos Lindekugel teaches Computer Science Principles as part of the Scholars Program Computer Science Pathway at St. Mary’s Ryken.

SMR is one out of 831 schools received who the award in AP Computer Science Principles.

“Mr. Lindekugel is one of the most encouraging and creative teachers I have worked with,” said Dean of Academics, Mr. Brad Chamberlain. “It is no surprise that students of all kinds want to learn from and with him.”

Schools receiving the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have achieved either 50% or higher female exam taker representation in one of or both AP computer science courses, or a percentage of female computer science exam takers that meets or exceeds that of the school’s female population.

1,119 schools are being recognized for their work toward equal gender representation during the 2019-20 school year, nearly 37% more than the 818 schools recognized last year.

The winners represent a broad range of high schools from across the country. They include private, public, and charter schools, large and small student bodies, rural and urban populations, and specialized high schools, along with generalized programs.

For more information about the Computer Science and STEM courses offered at St. Mary’s Ryken, visit https://www.smrhs.org/academics/stem-programs.

