BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III National Academic Squad has been announced and 16 Seahawks earned recognition. This year, over 2,050 student-athletes from more than 140 Division III institutions earned recognition on the 2020 NFHCA Division III National Academic Squad.

The Division III National Academic Squad program honors student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The 2020 Seahawk honorees appear below. Two Division III academic awards remain to be announced — the NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction will be announced on March 23 and the NFHCA Division III National Academic Team Awards will be released on March 29.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland

