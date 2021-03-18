Today, March 18, in accordance with Governor Hogan’s announcement to move into Phase 2, the Charles County Department of Health will begin accepting preregistrations from newly eligible individuals who reside in Charles County in Phase 2A, which includes all residents ages 60 and up.

The Charles County Department of Health is urging all Charles County residents in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C to continue to pre-register for a vaccine appointment at www.charlescountyhealth.org or call 301-609-6717 to be added to the registration list. These individuals will continue to be prioritized for vaccinations.

Vaccine availability is increasing, and all eligible individuals are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated now, before additional eligibility phases begin. After pre-registration, the Department of Health will contact eligible, pre-registered individuals directly to set up an appointment.

As a reminder, the following groups are currently eligible to receive the vaccine:

Phase 1A: Health care workers, residents, and staff of nursing homes, and first responders, public safety, and corrections.

Phase 1B: Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities; assisted living, independent living, behavioral health and developmentally disabled group homes, and other congregate facilities; adults age 75 and older; and education and continuity of government.

Phase 1C: Adults ages 65-74; and essential workers in lab services, agriculture, manufacturing, and the postal service.

Phase 2A: Adults ages 60 and up.

For information on vaccine availability throughout the State of Maryland at mass vaccinations, retail pharmacies, and other local clinics, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MDGOVAX. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...