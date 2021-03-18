The Board of Education of Charles County and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) are hosting a School Resource Officer (SRO) Town Hall on Monday, March 29. The Town Hall starts at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. The event will stream live starting at 5 p.m. at ccboe.com, and on Comcast Channel 96/Verizon Fios Channel 12.

At the start of the Town Hall, CCPS staff will provide an overview of the SRO program and how it benefits the school system and CCPS students.

The Board would also like feedback from the community about SROs in schools and asks for community input. Parents, students, staff and community members can click here to complete an SRO survey. The survey is also posted at ccboe.com. Deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 23.

Additionally, community members can sign up to participate in the Town Hall public comment period. Speakers can provide comments in person at the Town Hall, or participate virtually. The Board is allowing time for 30 speakers to provide comments. The comment session is split between an in-person and virtual format. Fifteen spaces are available for in-person comments and 15 spaces are available for virtual comments. Speakers must register in advance and commit to participating since space is limited. Deadline to register for public comment is noon, Friday, March 26, or when registration is full.

In-person comment registration

Interested speakers can click here to register to provide comments in person March 29 at 5 p.m. Speakers will have two minutes to provide comments. The registration form will close once 15 speakers are registered. In-person speakers must wear a mask and follow social distancing measures and guidelines provided by staff.

Virtual comment registration

Interested speakers can click here to register to provide comments virtually through Zoom March 29 at 5 p.m. Speakers will have two minutes to provide comments. The registration form will close once 15 speakers are registered. Staff will allow in-person speakers to provide comments first and then will move forward with virtual speakers.

