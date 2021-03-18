LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 18, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer FREE Body Mass Index (BMI) screenings for community members on Monday, March 22, 2021 and Tuesday March 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department located on MD-235 N/Three Notch Road:

Free of charge

No appointment required

Follow drive-thru line – patients will be screened individually in a private BMI booth

Masks/face coverings required

Written verification of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to those with a BMI of 30 or greater – eliminates the need to get medical verification from the personal health care provider

Assistance with scheduling eligible residents for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on a later date (as long as they are available)

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and eligibility for local SMCHD vaccination clinics, please visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine.

For local COVID-19 updates, information and data, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

