As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area, President Joseph R. Biden ordered the United States Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset, Monday, March 22, 2021.

As a matter of protocol, the Maryland flag is lowered to half-staff as well. No flag may be higher than the United States flag.

