SOLOMONS, MD – March 18, 2021 – Enjoy museum events and activities in a variety of ways during the month of April. Guests will find some of their favorite annual events beginning to return, as well as programming for students on Spring Break!

There’s something for everyone this month at the Calvert Marine Museum. Following the guidance of the CDC and the State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Before visiting CMM, please make a reservation on our website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

Thursday, April 1 – Saturday, May 15

MFA Exhibit, Flora or Fauna

In partnership with the Maryland Federation of Art (MFA), the Calvert Marine Museum is pleased to introduce Flora or Fauna, fine artwork depicting a broad range of animal and plant life. This MFA juried art exhibition will display selected works at the Calvert Marine Museum from April 1 through May 15, 2021. The show will be located on the mezzanine level and is included with museum admission.

Thursdays, April 1, April 8 & April 15

Sea Squirts – O is for Otter

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for storytime and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited to 10 people per session. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

Thursday, April 1

Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Blue Crabs

As the waters of the Chesapeake Bay warm-up, the native blue crabs emerge from their winter dormancy. Discover fun facts about Chesapeake blue crabs today at the museum and take home a blue crab craft kit with moveable claws. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Friday, April 2

Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake Watershed

The Chesapeake watershed is enormous, covering an area of more than 64,000 square miles. Identify how human activities impact the watershed as you watch a demonstration on rainfall runoff and learn how we can keep the waters of the bay in a healthy state. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Saturday, April 3

Spring Break Programming: Fossil Egg Hunt

Participate in our annual fossil egg hunt at 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.! Look for eggs with real fossils inside! Hidden in nooks and crannies along the boardwalk and Corbin Nature Pavilion, each colorful egg will have a surprise inside! Participants will be given a container for egg collection and fossil identification guides; no baskets are needed (limit: 4 eggs per child)! A take-home activity kit (ages 5+) allows you to “excavate” fossils from matrix. Appropriate for ages 3 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Monday, April 5

Spring Break Programming: Chesapeake OspreysOne quarter of all ospreys in the United States nest in the Chesapeake Bay region! These “fish hawks” arrive in spring and stay through the summer months. Discover more fun facts about these amazing birds today at the museum. Appropriate for ages 5 – 10. Programming is included with museum admission.

Thursdays, April 8 & April 22

Lecture Series – Maryland in the Age of Sail

Join CMM Curator of Maritime History Mark Wilkins as he explores topics ranging from the American Revolution (4/8) to the tobacco trade (4/22). Lectures begin at 5 p.m. via ZOOM. A link to each lecture will be posted on www.calvertmarinemuseum.com . This seven-week series is free and open to the public.

Monday, April 19 –

Fossil Club Meeting & Lecture: Sea Level Rise in Maryland, by Dr. Hali Kilbourne

Fossil Club meeting at 7 p.m., followed by a free public lecture at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Hali Kilbourne is a Research Associate Professor with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory campus. A ZOOM link to join the meeting and lecture is posted on the museum calendar at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

Tuesday, April 20 –

CMM Members Save 20%

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursdays, April 22 & April 29 –

Little Minnows – Outrageous Otter

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, this program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for storytime and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited to 10 people per session. No pre-registration; sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .

Like this: Like Loading...