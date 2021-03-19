La Plata, MD- Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will celebrate the Class of 2021 during in-person graduation ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium this spring. Set for May 28 through June 3, CCPS has partnered with Regency Furniture Stadium and the Charles County Government to provide the nearly 2,100 graduating seniors with the ability to celebrate in person. Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the expansion of capacity for outdoor venues such as Regency Furniture Stadium to 50 percent.

COVID-19 safety guidelines, mask-wearing and social distancing measures will be in place for the ceremonies. Additionally, tickets for families are limited to three per graduate. No ticket exceptions will be made. CCPS has the approval of Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney to host in-person graduation ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium. However, Dr. Abney has the authority to revoke her approval for CCPS to hold large gatherings based on COVID-19 positivity rates.

The following is the graduation schedule, additional details and information about the CCPS inclement weather graduation plan. As in previous school years, all CCPS high school graduation ceremonies will stream live to the school system’s YouTube channel and at ccboe.com.

Graduation schedule

Friday, May 28 – Charles High School, 9 a.m.

Charles High School, 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 – Westlake High School, 9 a.m.

– Westlake High School, 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 – Henry E. Lackey High School, 1 p.m.

– Henry E. Lackey High School, 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 – Thomas Stone High School, 9 a.m.

– Thomas Stone High School, 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 2 – La Plata High School, 1 p.m.

– La Plata High School, 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3 – Maurice J. McDonough High School, 9 a.m.

Maurice J. McDonough High School, 9 a.m. Thursday, June 3 – North Point High School, 1 p.m.

Ticket information

Each graduate will receive three tickets to their graduation: two tickets will be one color and the third ticket will be a different color. No ticket exceptions will be made. In the event of inclement weather and graduations are moved indoors to St. Charles High School, each graduate is only permitted two guests.

Inclement weather plan

In the event of inclement weather, CCPS will move graduation ceremonies to the gymnasium at St. Charles High School. For indoor ceremonies at St. Charles, graduates are only allowed two guests to attend. These guests will be required to present two of the same color tickets upon entry to the school. No exceptions will be made.

Due to the indoor capacity limit at St. Charles, only the graduates will gather in the school gymnasium for the ceremony. Guests will be assigned to designated viewing areas throughout the school to view the ceremony through the YouTube live stream. Social distancing measures for both graduates and guests will be in place.

Parking

Regency Furniture Stadium is a mass COVID-19 vaccination site. CCPS is working with the Charles County Department of Emergency Services to develop parking and traffic flow plans. Some guests may have to park at St. Charles High School and use a shuttle to the stadium. Additional details about parking will be released as finalized.

Live stream

All graduation ceremonies, whether outdoors at Regency Furniture Stadium or inside at St. Charles High School, will stream live to the front of the school system website, ccboe.com. Ceremonies stream directly from the CCPS YouTube channel.

Senior activities – prom, awards nights, picnics

High school principals are working with CCPS staff to determine how and if traditional senior events such as prom, a senior picnic and senior awards nights can be held in person. Principals will communicate details about these events with students and parents. As with the celebration of the Class of 2020, each high school senior will be recognized with a school sign in their front yard. School staff will place the yard signs in early May.

School schedules on graduation dates

Schools will be closed on the day in which its senior class graduates. Students in Grades 9-11 will not have live or virtual instruction on the day when their school is closed.

Charles High School is closed May 28.

Westlake and Henry E. Lackey high schools are closed June 1.

Thomas Stone and La Plata high schools are closed June 2.

Maurice J. McDonough and North Point high schools are closed June 3.

Additionally, St. Charles High School students will participate in virtual learning June 1-3 to allow CCPS the ability to implement its graduation inclement weather plans at any time. Any student attending St. Charles for in-person instruction will participate in virtual instruction June 1-3.

