La Plata, MD- The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism fiscal 2022 tourism grant application is now available. 501c3 compliant organizations may request funding up to $9,000 for eligible projects. Applications are due by Friday, April 16, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.

Desired project qualities include:

Enhancing county tourism objectives through events, exhibits, education programs, or recreational opportunities.

Fostering or strengthening partnerships with other county organizations, attractions, or initiatives that extend single day events into collaborative, event weekends.

Enhancing county, state, and National Park Service trail and by-way experiences in Charles County through matching grant programs for interpretive signage.

For a copy of the grant application, visit www.ExploreCharlesCounty.com/plan-your-trip/tourism-partners/2022-tourism-community-grant.

For more information or questions, contact Catherine Herbert at HerbertC@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-396-5819. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

