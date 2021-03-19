La Plata, MD- The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism fiscal 2022 tourism grant application is now available. 501c3 compliant organizations may request funding up to $9,000 for eligible projects. Applications are due by Friday, April 16, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.
Desired project qualities include:
- Enhancing county tourism objectives through events, exhibits, education programs, or recreational opportunities.
- Fostering or strengthening partnerships with other county organizations, attractions, or initiatives that extend single day events into collaborative, event weekends.
- Enhancing county, state, and National Park Service trail and by-way experiences in Charles County through matching grant programs for interpretive signage.
For a copy of the grant application, visit www.ExploreCharlesCounty.com/plan-your-trip/tourism-partners/2022-tourism-community-grant.
For more information or questions, contact Catherine Herbert at HerbertC@CharlesCountyMD.gov or call 301-396-5819. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.