ASTON, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team traveled to Neumann University on Thursday (Mar. 18) night to take on the Knights. The Seahawks posted a dominant 10-0 victory over the Knights.

St. Mary’s College – 10, Neumann University – 0

How It Happened

The Seahawks opened up the scoring with a goal from Audrey Dickens in the eighth minute of action. Celina Kaufman was credited with the assist. Next, Kaufman found the back of the cage unassisted in the 10th minute to extend the Seahawk lead to two. St. Mary’s College finished the opening stanza strong when Rachel Lansbury found Meghan Ronan in the 11th minute for a 3-0 advantage.

St. Mary's College kept their momentum rolling into the second quarter when Hannah Dietrich beat the opposing goalkeeper just 32 seconds into the stanza. The Seahawks tacked on another goal in the 27th minute with an unassisted goal from Hayden Kesner.

The Seahawks cooled off offensively in the third quarter by only recording one goal. Kaufman found the back of the cage thanks to an assist from Ronan as the Seahawks jumped out a 6-0 lead heading into the final frame.

Kesner tallied her second goal of the game to open up the fourth quarter in the 49th minute. Ariana Smith followed with her first score of the evening in the 50th minute to extend the Seahawk lead to 8-0. Lansbury and Kaufman notched the final two goals of the contest as the Seahawks cruised to the 10-0 victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Kaufman led the Seahawks with three goals and dished out one assist. Kesner followed with two goals on the evening. Meaghan Collins and Jane Ford played in goal tonight for the Seahawks. Neither goalkeeper faced a shot tonight as the Seahawks blanked the Knights in shots.

St. Mary's College held the advantage in shots (30-0) and penalty corners (11-0).

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 21 at Wesley | 12 PM | Drass Field as Scott D. Miller Stadium

