Leonardtown, MD- On March 14, 2021, Deputy Michael Rycyzyn responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a disturbance.

The victim and a witness advised that Krista Renee Barnes, 43 of Lexington Park, knocked on the door of an apartment and once the door was open, Barnes hit the victim in the face with a white wooden pole and proceeded to throw objects around the kitchen, further injuring the victim. During the course of the investigation, Barnes entered a 2007 Ford Escape and started to drive away, ignoring commands from deputies on the scene to stay.

Deputies attempted to stop her with their emergency equipment activated on their marked police vehicles and Barnes stopped at Millison Plaza where she was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Barnes was charged with Home Invasion; First-Degree Assault; Second-Degree Assault; False Statement to a Peace Officer; Fraudulent Personal ID to Avoid Prosecution and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000. Case # 13730-21

Like this: Like Loading...