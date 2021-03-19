In partnership with the Maryland Federation of Art (MFA), the Calvert Marine Museum is pleased to announce the themed fine art presentation of Flora or Fauna.

This MFA-organized juried art exhibition will display selected works on the mezzanine level of the Calvert Marine Museum from April 1 through May 15, 2021. The original artwork depicts a broad range of animal and plant life in a variety of styles and mediums. Artists residing in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico were invited to submit entries, and selections were made by juror Jack Rasmussen, Director and Curator of the American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center.

Following the guidance of the CDC and the State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Before visiting CMM, please make a reservation on our website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com .The show is included with regular museum admission.

Like this: Like Loading...