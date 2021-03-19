Name of StampRelease, Ceremony DateCityState
Espresso Drinks*April 9SeattleWA
Heritage BreedsMay 17Mount VernonVA
Mallard (stamped card)*June 1FargoND
Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII**June 3Los AngelesCA
Emilio SanchezJune 10MiamiFL
Sun ScienceJune 18GreenbeltMD
Yogi BerraJune 24Little FallsNJ
Mystery MessageJuly 14WashingtonDC

* No ceremony
** Virtual ceremony

Local COVID-19 restrictions may require virtual first-day-of-issue ceremonies or no ceremony at all. Virtual events will be posted on the Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Additional information will be provided later.

