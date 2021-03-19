Name of Stamp Release, Ceremony Date City State Espresso Drinks* April 9 Seattle WA Heritage Breeds May 17 Mount Vernon VA Mallard (stamped card)* June 1 Fargo ND Go for Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII** June 3 Los Angeles CA Emilio Sanchez June 10 Miami FL Sun Science June 18 Greenbelt MD Yogi Berra June 24 Little Falls NJ Mystery Message July 14 Washington DC

* No ceremony

** Virtual ceremony

Local COVID-19 restrictions may require virtual first-day-of-issue ceremonies or no ceremony at all. Virtual events will be posted on the Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Additional information will be provided later.

