ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-1, 0-0 C2C) hosted the Knights of Southern Virginia University (3-1, 0-0 C2C) (Mar. 18). The Seahawks dropped the exhibition to the Knights by a final score of 3-0.

St. Mary’s College – 0 Southern Virginia University – 3

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College had a slow start to their match and found themselves trailing Southern Virginia University 15-6. The Seahawks won three of the next four points to bring the score to 16-9 but the Knights won seven of the next nine points making it 23-11. Southern Virginia University went on to take the first set with a score of 25-12.

The Seahawks came out ready to play in the second and found themselves in a 7-7 draw with the Knights early on. Southern Virginia University later found themselves up 18-11 and then the Seahawks battled back bringing the score to 21-20 in favor of the Knights. The two teams battled through the back end of the second set but the Knights ultimately came out on top 25-22.

St. Mary’s College’s best start of the night came in the third set when they raced out to a 4-0 lead and they continued that run taking the score to 11-4. Both teams went on several different runs until the Seahawks found themselves up 24-20. Unfortunately, the Knights went on a six point run until they won the set 26-24.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Meghan Stevens had a great night leading the Seahawks with seven kills. Chanel Lucas , Erin Krauss , and Katelyn Kluh all were tied for second on the day with four kills each.

had a great night leading the Seahawks with seven kills. , , and all were tied for second on the day with four kills each. Nicole Gibson shared the ball well against the Knights and walked away with 19 assists.

shared the ball well against the Knights and walked away with 19 assists. Stevens also led the Seahawks on the defensive end with 14 digs while Lucas was right behind her with nine.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 20 vs Washington College | 1:00 P.M. | Michael P. O’Brien Athletic and Recreation Center Arena

