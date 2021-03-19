ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-1, 0-0 C2C) hosted the Knights of Southern Virginia University (3-1, 0-0 C2C) (Mar. 18). The Seahawks dropped the exhibition to the Knights by a final score of 3-0.
St. Mary’s College – 0 Southern Virginia University – 3
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College had a slow start to their match and found themselves trailing Southern Virginia University 15-6. The Seahawks won three of the next four points to bring the score to 16-9 but the Knights won seven of the next nine points making it 23-11. Southern Virginia University went on to take the first set with a score of 25-12.
- The Seahawks came out ready to play in the second and found themselves in a 7-7 draw with the Knights early on. Southern Virginia University later found themselves up 18-11 and then the Seahawks battled back bringing the score to 21-20 in favor of the Knights. The two teams battled through the back end of the second set but the Knights ultimately came out on top 25-22.
- St. Mary’s College’s best start of the night came in the third set when they raced out to a 4-0 lead and they continued that run taking the score to 11-4. Both teams went on several different runs until the Seahawks found themselves up 24-20. Unfortunately, the Knights went on a six point run until they won the set 26-24.
Inside the Box Score
- Meghan Stevens had a great night leading the Seahawks with seven kills. Chanel Lucas, Erin Krauss, and Katelyn Kluh all were tied for second on the day with four kills each.
- Nicole Gibson shared the ball well against the Knights and walked away with 19 assists.
- Stevens also led the Seahawks on the defensive end with 14 digs while Lucas was right behind her with nine.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Mar. 20 vs Washington College | 1:00 P.M. | Michael P. O’Brien Athletic and Recreation Center Arena