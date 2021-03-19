(Family Features) From big things like juggling a career and family priorities to little things like writing lunchtime love notes, there are so many ways moms lift up their families and the people they love every day. In today’s world, where multi-tasking has taken on a whole new meaning, it’s clear moms deserve to be celebrated.

One of the easiest ways to do something special for the all-star mom in your life is to make her a homemade meal and enjoy some quality time together around the dinner table. For those in need of inspiration, consider a delicious option like this Tuscan Chicken Pierogy Skillet for an easy, elevated, sure-to-impress dish that comes together in 45 minutes.

The key ingredient: Mrs. T’s Pierogies, which are pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors. Found in the frozen food aisle and available in 13 flavors, in full and mini size varieties, they can be boiled, baked, sauteed, fried or grilled. They are easy to prepare, which means less time in the kitchen and more time together.

Tuscan Chicken Pierogy Skillet

Visit mrstspierogies.com to find more recipe inspiration to celebrate mom.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4

1 box Mrs. T’s Pierogies 4 Cheese Medley

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded to even thickness

kosher salt, to taste

ground black pepper, to taste

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 bag (5 ounces) fresh baby spinach

2 cups diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

1/4 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus additional, for garnish

1 tablespoon cold water

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

fresh basil, for garnish

crushed red pepper flakes, for garnish

Boil pierogies according to package directions. Drain then toss pierogies with 1 tablespoon olive oil to keep from sticking.

In 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper, to taste, and cook 8-10 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer to plate, cover and allow to rest 5-8 minutes. Slice thin.

While chicken rests, lower heat to medium-low and add remaining oil to same skillet. Add garlic, spinach and tomatoes; saute 1-2 minutes until garlic is fragrant. Season with Italian seasoning and salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in chicken broth, heavy cream and 3/4 cup Parmesan. In small bowl, whisk cold water and cornstarch then stir into pan. Simmer 4-5 minutes until thickened and creamy.

Return chicken and pierogies to skillet and toss to combine. If desired, top with additional seasonings, to taste. Garnish with fresh basil, Parmesan and red pepper flakes, if desired.

