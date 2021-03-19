St. Mary’s City, MD- On Monday, March 15, St. Mary’s College President Tuajuanda C. Jordan participated in a panel discussion at the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education’s (AABHE) virtual conference.

Presidents from Ithaca College, Central State University, University of Southern Indiana, and Columbia College Chicago joined President Jordan to provide insight into the current landscape of higher education, including financial and academic disruptions to institutions across the country brought on over the last year because of the pandemic.

The virtual conference was featured in Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

