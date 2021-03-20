Prince Frederick, MD- A sigh of relief filled the air in Calvert’s locker room after Friday’s 20-15 win against Great Mills for a Maryland high school football victory on March 19.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Cavaliers had enough offense to deny the Hornets in the end.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Calvert opened with a 7-0 advantage over Great Mills through the first quarter.

