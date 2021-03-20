LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Food and Nutrition Services announce changes in the schedule for curb-side meal distribution. Meals are available for students ages 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up from any school site even if your student attends a different school. Curb-side meal bags include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack, plus milk and/or water for each student.

Six Day Pickup on March 26

Due to the upcoming Spring Break, March 29 – April 5, the meal bag that will be distributed on Friday, March 26, will include food for six days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday). Curb-side meal distribution on March 26th will be available for pick-up at all school sites from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Six Day Pickup on March 31

The following week, the meal bag that will be distributed on Wednesday, March 31, will also include food for six days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday); however, on Wednesday, March 31, curb-side meal distribution will ONLY be available for pick-up at the following school sites from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.:

L.M. Dent Elementary Margaret Brent Middle

Dynard Elementary Piney Point Elementary

Evergreen Elementary Ridge Elementary

Leonardtown High Spring Ridge Middle

Lexington Park Elementary

Permanent Change to Curb-side Pickup Days Starting April 7

With the return of hybrid students and a high demand for in school lunch, beginning Wednesday, April 7, curb-side meal distribution will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays only, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Each Wednesday’s meal bag will include food for three days (Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday). Each Friday’s meal bag will include food for four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday).

Permanent Changes to Pickup Sites Starting April 7

Also, beginning Wednesday, April 7, curb-side meal distribution will be available at all school sites except the following locations:

Chesapeake Public Charter Leonardtown Middle

Fairlead Academy I Mechanicsville Elementary

Green Holly Elementary Town Creek Elementary

Hollywood Elementary

More information can also be found on the SMCPS home page and on Twitter@SMCPS_Food. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, please send them to www.foodservice@smcps.org.

