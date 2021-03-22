Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) will modify capacity at outdoor athletic events based upon Governor Hogan’s Executive Order No. 21-03-09-01. CCPS outdoor facility capacity will still be limited due to physical distancing requirements.

Currently, each CCPS athlete is permitted to have two parents/guardians attend each home and away game; this does not include siblings. Effective Monday, March 22, 2021, athletes will be allowed up to four guests, which may include siblings, for home games only.

Due to limited seating capacity at Northern High School home football games, athletes will only be allowed up to three guests. All four guests must be seated together throughout the event. Visiting athletes will still only be permitted two guests at this time. Guest’s names must be on the guestlist prior to the game to be admitted. Schools will contact families regarding guest lists.

CCPS will continue to monitor state and local health and safety guidelines or restrictions and will make decisions accordingly. The school system appreciates the support from families and school communities as it continues to provide opportunities for student athletes to engage in education-based athletic competitions.

