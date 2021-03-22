Baltimore, MD –  With Phase 2 of Maryland’s vaccine distribution plan set to take effect, the Maryland Department of Health continues to increase direct vaccine allocations to the state’s 24 local health departments. Overall, allocations to local health departments have increased by 54% since the week of February 8.

The state allocates vaccines to mass vaccination sites as well as an expanding network of vaccine providers within each state jurisdiction, including hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, primary care physicians, and community health centers. More than 350 providers are listed at covidvax.maryland.gov.

“We appreciate the critical role that our local health departments play in the vaccination effort, especially when it comes to ensuring equitable access to vaccines,” said MDH Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Expanding capacity, access, and increasing vaccine confidence remain top priorities as we move into Phase 2 and work to ensure that we do not leave anyone behind.”

Local Health DepartmentWeek 15 (3/22) Allocation(First Dose)Notes
Allegany County Health Department500
Anne Arundel County Health Department4,400
Baltimore City Health Department4,500Includes 500 doses directed to be transferred to University of Maryland-Baltimore, on behalf of BCHD.
Baltimore County Health Department 6,300
Calvert County Health Department700
Caroline County Health
Department		400
Carroll County Health
Department 		1,300
Cecil County Health Department 900
Charles County Health Department 1,400
Dorchester County Health Department 500
Frederick County Health Department2,000
Garrett County Health Department 300
Harford County Health Department1,900
Howard County Health Department 2,500
Kent County Health Department300
Montgomery County Health Department 8,000
Prince George’s County Health Department6,900
Queen Anne’s County Health Department400
Somerset County Health Department 500
St. Mary’s County Health Department 1,700
Talbot County Health Department 300
Washington County Health Department 500
Wicomico County Health Department 800
Worcester County Health Department 400

NOTE: Allocations are made to local health departments on a pro rata basis.

In addition, state health officials continue to provide direct assistance to support local health department clinics, deploying volunteers and vaccinators across the state. The state is also administering $114.2 million in funding to support local vaccination efforts.

