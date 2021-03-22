Baltimore, MD – With Phase 2 of Maryland’s vaccine distribution plan set to take effect, the Maryland Department of Health continues to increase direct vaccine allocations to the state’s 24 local health departments. Overall, allocations to local health departments have increased by 54% since the week of February 8.

The state allocates vaccines to mass vaccination sites as well as an expanding network of vaccine providers within each state jurisdiction, including hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, primary care physicians, and community health centers. More than 350 providers are listed at covidvax.maryland.gov.

“We appreciate the critical role that our local health departments play in the vaccination effort, especially when it comes to ensuring equitable access to vaccines,” said MDH Acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “Expanding capacity, access, and increasing vaccine confidence remain top priorities as we move into Phase 2 and work to ensure that we do not leave anyone behind.”

Local Health Department Week 15 (3/22) Allocation(First Dose) Notes Allegany County Health Department 500 Anne Arundel County Health Department 4,400 Baltimore City Health Department 4,500 Includes 500 doses directed to be transferred to University of Maryland-Baltimore, on behalf of BCHD. Baltimore County Health Department 6,300 Calvert County Health Department 700 Caroline County Health

Department 400 Carroll County Health

Department 1,300 Cecil County Health Department 900 Charles County Health Department 1,400 Dorchester County Health Department 500 Frederick County Health Department 2,000 Garrett County Health Department 300 Harford County Health Department 1,900 Howard County Health Department 2,500 Kent County Health Department 300 Montgomery County Health Department 8,000 Prince George’s County Health Department 6,900 Queen Anne’s County Health Department 400 Somerset County Health Department 500 St. Mary’s County Health Department 1,700 Talbot County Health Department 300 Washington County Health Department 500 Wicomico County Health Department 800 Worcester County Health Department 400

NOTE: Allocations are made to local health departments on a pro rata basis.

In addition, state health officials continue to provide direct assistance to support local health department clinics, deploying volunteers and vaccinators across the state. The state is also administering $114.2 million in funding to support local vaccination efforts.

