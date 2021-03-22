OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team traveled to Stevenson University to take on the Mustangs on Sunday (Mar. 21) afternoon. The Seahawks and Mustangs played to a 0-0 draw.

St. Mary’s College – 0, Stevenson University – 0

How it Happened

Stevenson started the match in an offensive stride, firing off three shots in the first 20 minutes. Gabby Manning shined in the goal with five saves total in the first half. The Mustangs outshot the Seahawks in the first half, 9-2. Diana Clay and Mary Quinn contributed one shot apiece in the first 45 minutes.

The second half was a power struggle with Stevenson outshooting St. Mary's College in the second half, 7-5. Manning held her own in the goal with two saves, while the Mustangs' totaled three. Despite the battle, the Mustangs and Seahawks remained scoreless in the first 90 minutes and entered overtime.

In the first overtime, the Mustangs outshot the Seahawks 2-1. Hannah Spinks was the only Seahawk to get off a shot in the 10 minute period. Manning kept St. Mary’s College in the game with a crucial save in the 90th minute. With a fruitless first overtime, the match entered the second 10-minute bout still at 0-0.

In the final overtime period, the Mustangs fired off two shots, one being saved by Manning keeping the Seahawks in the game. Spinks was the lone shooter in the second overtime for St. Mary's College which fell top right. With time dwindling in the second overtime, the match ended 0-0.

Box Score

The Mustangs outshot the Seahawks overall with 18 total shots, compared to the Seahawks’ eight. Manning tallied eight saves this afternoon, compared to Stevenson’s four saves.

Yurich and Quinn led the Seahawks in shooting with two shots total. Yurich maintained a 100% shots on goal percentage against the Mustangs.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next for the Seahawks

March 24 vs. Stevenson University | 6:15 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

