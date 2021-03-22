ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (2-3) hosted the Colorado College Tigers (5-0) on Friday (Mar. 19) afternoon in non-conference play. The Seahawks were edged by the Tigers 10-8.
St. Mary’s College – 8, Colorado College – 10
How It Happened
- The Tigers opened up the scoring with back-to-back goals to capture a 2-0 lead at the 12:34 mark of the first quarter. The Seahawks responded when Jack Gillogly found Abe Hubbard for the score with 3:20 remaining in the opening stanza.
- After Colorado College scored three seconds into the second frame, St. Mary’s College answered with a goal from Jack Brocato. Jeremiah Clemmer found Brocato on the crease for the assist. Next, the Tigers strung together a two-goal run to extend their lead to 5-2 with 11:08 remaining in the half. The Seahawks ended the second quarter strong with an unassisted goal from Dominic Venanzi and St. Mary’s College headed into halftime trailing 5-3.
- The Seahawks started the half an extra man up, due to a holding penalty committed by the Tigers. St. Mary’s College took full advantage of the opportunity with a quick goal from Venanzi. However, the momentum was short lived as the Tigers closed out the quarter and began the fourth frame with a five-goal run.
- Trailing 10-4, the Seahawks willed themselves back into the game with four-straight goals to trim the Tiger lead to 10-8. Brown and Hubbard scored twice during the scoring streak. The run was highlighted when Kyrle Preis slung a full field pass down to Hubbard, who regained possession and found the back of the net. With 7:22 remaining in the contest, the Seahawks failed to tack on any additional scores and fell 10-8.
Inside the Box Score
- Brown led the Seahawks on the offensive end with two goals and two assists. Hubbard followed with a hat trick by scoring three goals. Defensively, Anthony Sparacino recorded a team-high two caused turnovers, while Brock Daniel, Antonio Mastromanolis, Venanzi, and Mason Hoffman scooped up a team-best three ground balls each. DJ Walker and Kyrle Preis split time in goal. Both goalkeepers collected seven saves each.
- Anders Erickson led Colorado College with two goals and two assists.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Mar. 23 at Southern Virginia | 5 PM | Knight Stadium