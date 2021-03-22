ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (2-3) hosted the Colorado College Tigers (5-0) on Friday (Mar. 19) afternoon in non-conference play. The Seahawks were edged by the Tigers 10-8.

St. Mary’s College – 8, Colorado College – 10

How It Happened

The Tigers opened up the scoring with back-to-back goals to capture a 2-0 lead at the 12:34 mark of the first quarter. The Seahawks responded when Jack Gillogly found Abe Hubbard for the score with 3:20 remaining in the opening stanza.

found for the score with 3:20 remaining in the opening stanza. After Colorado College scored three seconds into the second frame, St. Mary’s College answered with a goal from Jack Brocato . Jeremiah Clemmer found Brocato on the crease for the assist. Next, the Tigers strung together a two-goal run to extend their lead to 5-2 with 11:08 remaining in the half. The Seahawks ended the second quarter strong with an unassisted goal from Dominic Venanzi and St. Mary’s College headed into halftime trailing 5-3.

. found Brocato on the crease for the assist. Next, the Tigers strung together a two-goal run to extend their lead to 5-2 with 11:08 remaining in the half. The Seahawks ended the second quarter strong with an unassisted goal from and St. Mary’s College headed into halftime trailing 5-3. The Seahawks started the half an extra man up, due to a holding penalty committed by the Tigers. St. Mary’s College took full advantage of the opportunity with a quick goal from Venanzi. However, the momentum was short lived as the Tigers closed out the quarter and began the fourth frame with a five-goal run.

Trailing 10-4, the Seahawks willed themselves back into the game with four-straight goals to trim the Tiger lead to 10-8. Brown and Hubbard scored twice during the scoring streak. The run was highlighted when Kyrle Preis slung a full field pass down to Hubbard, who regained possession and found the back of the net. With 7:22 remaining in the contest, the Seahawks failed to tack on any additional scores and fell 10-8.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Brown led the Seahawks on the offensive end with two goals and two assists. Hubbard followed with a hat trick by scoring three goals. Defensively, Anthony Sparacino recorded a team-high two caused turnovers, while Brock Daniel , Antonio Mastromanolis , Venanzi, and Mason Hoffman scooped up a team-best three ground balls each. DJ Walker and Kyrle Preis split time in goal. Both goalkeepers collected seven saves each.

recorded a team-high two caused turnovers, while , , Venanzi, and scooped up a team-best three ground balls each. and split time in goal. Both goalkeepers collected seven saves each. Anders Erickson led Colorado College with two goals and two assists.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 23 at Southern Virginia | 5 PM | Knight Stadium

Like this: Like Loading...