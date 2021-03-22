ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team hosted the Washington College Shoremen for an exhibition match on Saturday (Mar. 20) night at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. The Seahawks downed the Shoremen 1-0.

St. Mary’s College – 1, Washington College – 0

How It Happened

The Seahawks found the back of the net early when Zack Glime found Isaac Ekobo for the goal in the 11th minute of action. The Seahawks controlled the pace of play for the remainder of the first half, holding the advantage in shots (8-3) and corner kicks (3-0). St. Mary’s College headed into halftime leading 1-0.

The second half of play was scoreless, but the Seahawks once again controlled possession on their offensive side of the field for most of the frame. Washington College fired off three shots in the second half, but never posed a real threat to score. The Seahawks recorded six shots in the second half and held the advantage in corner kicks, 2-0.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

As mentioned, Ekobo recorded the lone goal and Glime tallied the only assist of the game. Jacob Breslauer notched a team-high three shots on the evening. Matthew Kopsidas played all 90 minutes in goal and collected three saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 23 at Stevenson | 7 PM | Mustang Stadium

