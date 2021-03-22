ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swimming team (0-2) competed in a virtual meet against the Washington College Shoremen on Saturday (Mar. 20) morning. The Seahawks fell to the Shoremen 106-51.

St. Mary’s College – 51, Washington College – 106



How It Happened

Anri Cif uentes Robinson won the only race for the Seahawks in event six when he swam a time of 23.00 in the 50 Yard Freestyle. Cifuentes Robinson also captured a second-place finish in the 100 Yard Fly with a time of 59.50. St. Mary’s College did not win an event for the remainder of the meet.

won the only race for the Seahawks in event six when he swam a time of 23.00 in the 50 Yard Freestyle. Cifuentes Robinson also captured a second-place finish in the 100 Yard Fly with a time of 59.50. St. Mary’s College did not win an event for the remainder of the meet. Jack Kennedy finished second in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:56.76. Nate Donoghue captured a second-place finish in the 50 Yard Freestyle, recording a time of 23.11. Next, Sebastian Ludwig finished second place in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:14.89. Ludwig followed up that performance by finishing second in the 500 Yard Freestyle, swimming a time of 5:20.55.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 2 vs. Marymount | 10:30 AM | The Aquatics Center at the MPOBARC

Like this: Like Loading...