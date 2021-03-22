ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team (0-1, 0-0 C2C) hosted the Shorewomen of Washington College (0-0, 0-0 CC) Saturday afternoon (Mar. 20). The Seahawks dropped the exhibition to the Shorewomen by a final score of 3-1.

St. Mary’s College – 1 Washington College – 3

How It Happened

The most competitive of the four sets came in the first as both teams came out trading points to find themselves tied at 14-14. The two teams continued to play even until late in the set as they were once again tied at 21-21. The first set required going into extra points and unfortunately for the Seahawks, Washington College came out on top 30-28.

The Seahawks best set of the day came in the second as they raced out to a 10-6 lead early on. They stretched that lead into a 18-11 score favoring St. Mary’s College. The Seahawks never looked back and took the second set 25-17.

Both teams traded blows in the third set as they found themselves tied 15-15. Later, the Seahawks took the lead at 19-18 but from there the Shorewomen took seven of the next 10 points to claim the third.

The fourth set started with a big Washington College run to find themselves leading the Seahawks 10-1. St. Mary’s College would battle back but the early deficit was too much to overcome and they dropped the fourth set 25-14.

Inside the Box Score

Chanel Lucas led the offensive side of the ball with 13 kills. Meghan Stevens was right behind her with 10.

Nicole Gibson continued to be a strong presence for the Seahawks as she recorded 30 assists.

The Seahawks had a big defensive day as four different Seahawks recorded double digit digs. Gibson led with 17 followed by Ashley Welch with 16. Right behind them were Alexandra Bradley and Stevens with 15 each.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 20 @ Southern Virginia University | 4:00 P.M. | Knight Arena

