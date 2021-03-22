DOVER, Del. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (2-4) hit the road on Sunday (Mar. 21) afternoon to take on the Wesley College Wolverines (1-3) in non-conference action. The Seahawks split the series, falling in game one 12-8, and defeating the Wolverines 6-2 in game two.

How It Happened (Game One)

Wesley jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but the Seahawks answered with six runs between the third and fourth innings to capture a 6-2 advantage. Joey Bryner , Connor Coursey , Derrick Booker , Jake Wood , and Dillon Waters batted in runs for the lead.

, and batted in runs for the lead. The lead was short lived for the Seahawks as the Wolverines responded with seven runs through the fourth and fifth innings to retake the lead 9-6. In the top of the sixth inning, D. Waters made contact, plating Booker and Sam James to trim the Wesley lead to 9-8.

to trim the Wesley lead to 9-8. From there, the Wolverines added three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held the Seahawks scoreless for the remainder of the seven inning game for the victory.

Inside the Box Score

Booker led the Seahawks from the plate with three hits and also recorded one RBI. D. Waters brought home a team-high three runs, while also drawing one walk and one run. Bryner notched two RBI, while James tallied two hits.

Booker, Woods, and D. Waters stole one base each.

Jake Sandridge started the game on the mound and pitched 3.2 innings, allowing six earned runs and striking out three batters. Will Spanoghe and Connor Coursey pitched in relief. Spanoghe rung up three batters in his outing.

How It Happened (Game Two)

The Seahawks scored early and often in their victory in game two, plating all six of their runs in the first and second innings. D. Waters put the Seahawks on the scoreboard with a RBI double. Next, Bryner doubled to bring home D. Waters and Wood to extend the Seahawks lead to three.

Later in the first inning, James singled to left field to plate Bryner for a 4-0 advantage. St. Mary’s College added to their lead in the second inning with a RBI single from Sam Smith . The Seahawks increased their lead to 6-0 with a RBI double from Brady Waters . The Wolverines scored one run each in the fourth and sixth innings but couldn’t overcome their deficit.

Inside the Box Score (Game Two)

Booker, Bryner, James, and Diego Grijalva led the Seahawks from the plate with two hits each. Bryner brought home a team-best two runs, while Smith drew a team-high two walks. Additionally, Booker stole one base.

led the Seahawks from the plate with two hits each. Bryner brought home a team-best two runs, while Smith drew a team-high two walks. Additionally, Booker stole one base. Alexander Sims , Jake Wills , Gerald Sayles III, Bryan Brooks , and Ethan Gray all split time on the mound. Wills, Sayles, and Brooks notched one strikeout apiece.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 23 at Southern Virginia | 12 PM (DH)

