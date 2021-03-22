DOVER, Del. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team took on the Wesley College Wolverines on Sunday (Mar. 21) afternoon on the road. The Seahawks prevailed over the Wolverines 3-1.

St. Mary’s College – 3, Wesley College – 1

Stats were not recorded for the exhibition

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

The Wolverines tallied the first score of the game and took a 1-0 advantage over the Seahawks. From there, St. Mary’s College took control of the game with three unanswered goals. Emily Pulkowski scored the first Seahawk goal with an assist from Meghan Ronan off of a penalty corner.

scored the first Seahawk goal with an assist from off of a penalty corner. The Seahawks earned another penalty corner later in the match and took advantage with a score from Gabrielle Corder . Ronan and Pulkowski were credited with the assists. Leading 2-1, St. Mary’s College put the game away when Ronan scored right in front of the cage to wrap up the 3-1 victory.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Mar. 27 vs. Salisbury | 5 PM | Senior Day | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

