UPDATE March 22, 2021: Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have identified the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tre Thomas Wilburn, 28, who was shot and killed during an altercation on March 11 in the parking lot of the Gold Mine Saloon in Waldorf.

Through investigation, Maurice Alexander Pr’out, 26, of Goldsboro, NC, was developed as a suspect and detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Pr’out was located in Ontario, California on March 17 and is awaiting extradition to Charles County, MD. He will be charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective C. Garner at (301) 609-6531. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

On March 11 at 10:14 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Gold Mine Saloon located at 3090 Old Washington Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Tre Thomas Wilburn, 28, of California, MD, in the parking lot of the business; he had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased.

A subsequent investigation revealed the victim was engaged in a verbal argument with a male inside the bar, which then turned into a physical altercation. During this altercation, a second subject became involved, produced a gun, and shot the victim.

