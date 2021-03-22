ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swimming team (0-2) competed in a virtual meet against the Washington College Shorewomen on Saturday (Mar. 20) morning. The Seahawks dropped the meet 125-55 to the Shorewomen.

St. Mary’s College – 55, Washington College – 125

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How It Happened

It took until Event 17 for the Seahawks to capture a first-place finish as Anna Kidd won the race with a time of 1:11.98 in the 100 Breaststroke. The Seahawks did not win an event for the remainder of the meet.

St. Mary’s College recorded a second-place finish in the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:57.77 to begin the meet. In the 100 Fly, Rileigh Krell recorded a runner-up finish, swimming a time of 1:04.93. Additionally, Krell captured a second-place finish in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:05.18. Next, Kidd finished second in the 100 Freestyle, recording a time of 56.89. Lastly, Anna LaPoint swam a time of 5:38.95 in the 500 Freestyle to finish second in the event.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 2 vs. Marymount | 10:30 AM | The Aquatics Center at the MPOBARC

